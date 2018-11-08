Man and teenager charged with assault in Birdham

A 38-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been charged with assault by beating after an incident in Birdham in October, police have confirmed.

Police said Mark Goddard, 38, a roofer, of Birdham Road, Chichester, and a 15-year-old boy from Chichester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with the same offence and have been bailed to appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 4.

The pair were arrested after reports a woman was assaulted in Birdham on Monday, October 8, according to police.

After the arrest in October, a police spokesman said: "Police and paramedics were called at 5pm to reports of an assault at Premier Business Park in Birdham Road, where the woman received treatment for facial injuries."

