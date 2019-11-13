Man arrested after alleged assault of shop security staff in Chichester

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a member of shop security staff in Chichester this afternoon.

The 27-year-old is currently in police custody for interview and further enquiries following the incident in North Street today.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "A man aged 27 has been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and assault on a member of shop security staff in North Street, Chichester on Wednesday afternoon, (13 November).

"He is in custody for interview and further enquiries."