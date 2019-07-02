Man arrested after being pursued by police in Bognor

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drugs offences and theft after pursuing him on foot in Bognor this afternoon.

A spokesman from Arun Police tweeted: “Following a short foot chase in Bognor a male is now in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A substances and theft of pedal cycle.”

Police were also patrolling in Bognor’s Hotham Park today.

As a result of the patrol, one man is now in custody on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance, according to Arun Police.

Picture: Sussex Police

