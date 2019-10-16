Man arrested after burglary at Selsey jewellers

Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary at a Selsey jewellers this morning.

A 28-year-old local man remains in custody following the incident, in which a quantity of jewellery was stolen from MSJ Jewellers in Selsey High Street.

MSJ Jewellery, Selsey. Aggravated burglary investigation. 16-10-19

Police said a man smashed the window of the shop with a hammer at around 10.15am. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman said: “Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, conducted an area search and detained a man matching the same description nearby.

“A 28-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody while the investigation is ongoing.

Staff at ERA healthcare, the shop next to MSJ Jewellers, said they heard the window smash and saw a person run off toward the Co-op, persued by the shop owner.

A member of staff told the Observer people in nearby shops and on the street got in cars to try and track the suspect and several members of the community helped to search the town.