Man arrested after sexual assault on Bognor beach
A man has been arrested today (September 9) on suspicion of rape after reports of a sexual assault in Bognor Regis, police said.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:24 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 5:38 pm
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following reports of a sexual assault on the beach in Bognor Regis. A spokesperson from Sussex Police said he remains in custody at this stage.
The victim was a young woman who had been out with friends in town on Saturday evening (September 5).
She was taken by a man to the beach in The Esplanade after 3.30am on the Sunday, where the assault took place, police said.