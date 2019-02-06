Man arrested after window is smashed at Chichester milkshake bar

A 'crazy' amount of glass was left on the floor at a Chichester dessert bar, after its window was smashed in overnight, according to the owner.

Phil Trow, owner of Shake-A-Delic Dessert Bar in Southgate, said he was informed at around 11pm last night (Tuesday), that the shop window had been smashed.

He added: "It is frustrating as it will cost a lot on the insurance.

"It was crazy how much glass there was. It was everywhere."

Phil said the glass has been cleared and the dessert bar opened as normal this morning.

Police said a man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) 'after a report of a window being smashed in Chichester'.

A spokesman added: "Police were called to Southgate where a man was seen to smash a window at an ice cream parlour. He was arrested nearby.



"A 36-year-old man from Hove was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in custody at this stage."