Man arrested following accident in Chichester

A man has been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle following an accident in Chichester this morning, according to police.

The driver had initially run off following the incident, but was quickly located, Chichester police said in a tweet.

He is now in custody, police said.

SEE MORE: Chichester level crossings to be impacted by half-term railway line closures

Appeal after backpacker from Sussex reported missing on Cambodian island

Deadline for Chichester local plan review cannot be extended