Man arrested following robbery at Emsworth Co-Op

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Co-Op in Emsworth, as well as another in Purbook, police confirmed.

The Co-Op in Southleigh Road, Emsworth, was robbed on Wednesday (July 31) - after the Co-Op in London Road, Purbook, was targeted on Monday, July 22, according to police.

The Co-Op in Southleigh Road, Emsworth. Photo: Google Street View

The arrested man, who is from Havant, currently remains in police custody, a spokesman said.

