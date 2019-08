A man has been arrested in Bognor Regis on suspicion of possessing drugs.

This evening, Arun Police tweeted: "A male has been arrested in Longford Road, Bognor Regis on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug."

The writer of the tweet also had some advice for those with a drug addiction.

They said: "I would advise anyone looking for support in separating from their habit to seek a drug diversion or drug rehab course."