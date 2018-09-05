Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing

A woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed multiple times last night, police said (Tuesday, September 4).

Officers were called to a property at Sussex Wharf at around 8.15pm to a report a woman had been stabbed several times at a property on Shoreham Beach, a police spokesman said.

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious but not life-threatening condition, the spokesman confirmed.

Today, police arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 32-year-old man handed himself into a police station in Slough, Berkshire, at lunchtime, confirmed police.

He has been detained on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody, police said.

Detective Inspector Chris Leech said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a woman in Shoreham.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this investigation.”

