Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Sussex town

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the chest, arms and head in a Sussex town on Sunday afternoon (March 10), police confirmed.

The alarm was raised at 5.36pm in Bognor, police said.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Bognor

According to police, a suspect ran off from Marine Park Gardens, Bognor, leaving the victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, bleeding 'quite heavily'. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Officers attended and detained a man nearby about ten minutes later, a police spokesman added.

Police said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1237 of 10/03. If you see anyone with a knife in the street, please dial 999 immediately."

Police said a 23-year-old man from Barnet, London, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remained in custody on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said there are no further details at present.

