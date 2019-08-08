Man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape in Bognor

A man has been arrested following the attempted rape of a woman in Bognor last week.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man yesterday (Wednesday August 7) who is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Arrest, stock image

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was assaulted in Hook Lane, shortly after 10pm on Thursday (August 1).

Detective Constable Katy Lewis of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "We are grateful for information we have received from the public, which has helped our investigation.

"We are still keen to hear from anyone with any information. You can contact us online or call 101, quoting Operation Newfield."

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.