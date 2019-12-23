Man assaulted during knife-point robbery in Chichester

A man was assaulted during a knife-point robbery in Chichester earlier this month, according to Sussex Police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 27-year-old local man was approached 'in the vicinity of Somerstown' by three unknown men, shortly before 7pm on Friday, December 6.

Police said the trio demanded the victim's personal belongings, before one of them 'threatened him with a knife and punched him to the side of his face'.

A spokesman said: "The victim threw his wallet across the road, and as two of the suspects went to retrieve it, he used this opportunity to run away and call police.

"The first suspect is described as black, about 5ft 10, aged about 23, with short curly black hair. He wore dark blue jeans and a black hoodie.

"The second suspect – in possession of a knife – is described as black, about 5ft 8, aged about 23, with short black hair and stubble. He wore dark grey tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie and a black flatcap with a ‘NY’ logo on the front.

"The third suspect – also in possession of a knife, and who assaulted the victim – is described as black, about 5ft 7, aged about 19. He wore black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie with a large NIKE logo on the front, and was possible wearing three gold rings on his left hand."

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the incident is asked to report it to police online or call 101, quoting serial 1266 of 06/12.