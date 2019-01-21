Man banned from roads after blaming Chichester business partner for speeding

A man who blamed his family members and business partner after he was caught speeding on multiple occasions has been banned from the roads.

Lawrence Noto was caught speeding along the A24 at Dial Post, near Horsham, twice over the past year.

Police said the 46-year-old commodities broker claimed initially that he was not responsible and blamed his sister and his business partner in Chichester respectively for each offence.

He also blamed two of his sisters for five other speeding offences committed in London and Surrey, officers added.

Police said Noto was first caught after speed cameras clocked a grey Porsche Panamera travelling more than 60mph along the A24 on January 20 last year.

The vehicle was traced to his address in Kensington High Street, London, and he was severed with a speeding notice. However, it was returned to police nominating his sister in Connecticut, in the USA.

After officers contacted her about the offence they said she provided evidence that she had been in Mexico at the time of the incident.

Five more speeding offences were carried out - three in London and two in Surrey - in which more speeding notices were issued to Noto.

Police said again the same sister was nominated for some of the offences whilst the others were blamed on another of Noto’s sisters.

Noto was clocked again on the A24 at Dial Post and this time police said his speeding notice was returned blaming his business partner in Chichester.

Police said his business partner knew nothing of the offence and it was again traced to Noto.

Officers said Noto admitted to lying to police on the seven occasion after voluntarily attending Shoreham Police Station on May 11.

He was charged with seven counts of perverting the course of justice and at Lewes Crown Court on January 11 he was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £1,200 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months, police added.