Man charged after Mercedes collides with four parked vehicles in Chichester

A man is to appear in court after a car collided with four parked vehicles in Chichester on Saturday morning (July 20), Chichester Police has revealed.

One man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a white Mercedes left the carriageway before colliding with the vehicles in West Ashling Road, Hambrook just before 5am, police said.

The force's post on social media this afternoon (Monday) read: "Frederick Larby, 27 of Pynham Crescent, Hambrook has been charged and will appear in Worthing [Magistrates'] Court on August 6."

