Man charged over Cosham pub stabbing — Chichester man bailed

Officers investigating a serious assault in Cosham on Monday evening (25 October) have charged a man.

Sammy Philpott, 36, of Eastern Road, Portsmouth, has been charged with two counts of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday (October 29).

A 40-year-old man from Chichester who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident has been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue, police have said.

A third man, a 34-year-old from Portsmouth was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released from police custody with no further action being taken against him.

The charge comes after we were called after we were called at 5.43pm to a report that a man had been stabbed in the car park of the Red Lion pub.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Portsmouth, remains in Southampton General Hospital in a stable condition.