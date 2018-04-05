Man charged with arson with intent to endanger life after Bognor fire

A Bognor man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested after a fire broke out in a house in Collyer Avenue yesterday afternoon, police say.

Dawid Stroinski, 31. was having breathing difficulties when he was found by firefighters.

Once he was seen by paramedics he was arrested.

A spokesman for the fire service said they received multiple calls to the house and sent two fire engines at 12.45pm.

Once there, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the first floor bedroom where it started.

Paramedics assessed two people at the scene, the fire spokesman said.

The fire service is conducting an investigation into the blaze along with Sussex Police.

Mr Stroinski, also of Collyer Avenue, remains in custody and will appear in court tomorrow.