A man has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of a number of offences over the weekend.

Redon Zejbi, 21, of no fixed address, was arrested in Southgate by police at 10.25pm on Saturday April 27.

Police

Zejbi was then charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, the acquire, use or possession of criminal property and in the possession of false documents. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Monday (April 29).