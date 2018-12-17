Man charged with seven offences after arrest in Lavant

A man has been charged with seven offences after being arrested by officers in Lavant, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police said Edward Butler, 44, was stopped and arrested in Sheepwash Lane on Wednesday (December 12).

Butler, from Havant, Hampshire, was subsequently charged with three counts of receiving stolen goods, theft from a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance, according to police.

A police spokesman added: "He pleaded not guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 14) and was remanded in custody to next appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 11 January."

