Man dies after serious incident in Bognor – police arrest two on suspicion of murder

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of murder after a 32-year-old man died after sustaining critical injuries in a serious incident in Bognor.

At just before 1.50am on Sunday (September 22), the local man, who has been formally identified by police as Daniel Weyman, was found injured in Belmont Street, Bognor, where he lived.

Daniel Weyman, from Bognor, has tragically died after the serious incident. Picture: Sussex Police

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he tragically died on Sunday afternoon, confirmed police.

On Sunday afternoon, a man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 35, were arrested on suspicion of murder, said a Sussex Police spokesman. They are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “This has been a fast moving investigation as a result of which we have made two arrests, but our thoughts are also with the deceased and his family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information that could help us is urged to come forward as soon as possible.”

“If you saw what happened or have any other information, please contact us by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Fairford.”