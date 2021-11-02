Man drives off after taking BMW for test drive in Selsey
A man drove off in a £15,000 BMW after taking it for a test drive in Selsey.
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 3:56 pm
Police are now looking to identify a man in relation to the theft.
The suspect had gone to a garage at Enborne Business Park and taken a test drive with the owner at around 4pm on Thursday, October 21.
When they returned the owner walked across the forecourt holding the keys but the suspect managed to start the car and leave.
The car is a silver BMW 3 series and valued at £15,000.
Officers investigating the matter believe the person pictured could help with their enquiries.
If you recognise him or if you have any other information that could assist the investigation, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1032 of 21/10.