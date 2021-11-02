Man drives off after taking BMW for test drive in Selsey

Police are now looking to identify a man in relation to the theft.

The suspect had gone to a garage at Enborne Business Park and taken a test drive with the owner at around 4pm on Thursday, October 21.

When they returned the owner walked across the forecourt holding the keys but the suspect managed to start the car and leave.

Police are looking to speak to this man

The car is a silver BMW 3 series and valued at £15,000.

Officers investigating the matter believe the person pictured could help with their enquiries.