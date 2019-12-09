Man 'exposes himself indecently' to teenage girl in Bognor

Sussex Police has revealed it received reports of a man 'exposing himself indecently' to a 13-year-old girl in Bognor Regis last week.

Police said officers were called to King George V Playing Fields at around 4pm on Wednesday (December 4).

A spokesperson said: "The victim, a 13-year-old girl, fled the scene unharmed.

"Police conducted an area search but the man was not found.

"Officers spoke to the victim and words around 999 advice were given."

Have you read?: Suspected Bognor Regis drink-driver to appear in court



Car catches fire in Chichester - One lane closed on A27



A27 closed for hours due to serious accident involving cyclist