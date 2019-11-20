Man found guilty of attempting to rape schoolgirl in Selsey

A man charged with the attempted rape of a 13-year-old girl in Selsey has been found guilty after a week-long trial, Portsmouth Crown Court has confirmed.

According to Sussex Police, Ewing Gilmour, 21, was arrested and charged after an incident in an alleyway between Manor Road and Manor Lane, at around 8.20am on Wednesday, May 29.

Portsmouth Crown Court

Speaking at the time, a police spokesman said: "Gilmour, 20, unemployed, of no fixed address, was arrested later that evening and charged with the attempted rape of a child."

Having initially appeared before Crawley Magistrates on May 31, Gilmour was sent to Portsmouth Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on June 28, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge, a spokesperson for the court said.

The spokesperson confirmed today (Wednesday, November 20) that Gilmour's trial, which began on Monday, ended with a guilty verdict yesterday afternoon.

Gilmour will be sentenced on Monday, December 16, Portsmouth Crown Court confirmed.