Man hospitalised after falling from height at The Esplanade
A man has been taken to Southhampton General Hosptial via air ambulance after falling from height at the Bognor Regis Esplanade last night (May 31). His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that officers on patrol were made aware of the incident at 8:50pm last night (May 31).
The man, who fell from height at The Esplanade, was taken to Southhampton General Hospital via air ambulance. Parts of the Espalande have also been closed. The Police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed. They have asked anyone who saw what happened to contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial number 1390 of 31/05.
“We are aware of the incident and are currently making enquiries,” added a spokesperson from the Health and Safety Executive.