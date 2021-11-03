Man robbed at knifepoint in Bognor Regis
A man was robbed of his cash and medication by a man with a knife in Bognor Regis on Sunday (October 31).
The attack happened at about 2.30pm in Navi Avenue when the victim stopped to repair his bike.
He was then punched by a man who threatened him with a knife and made off with cash and medication.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.
The suspect is described as white, about 6’, slim with short blonde hair worn in either a short pony tail or bun at back and was wearing a two tone green hooded top.
Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV or doorbell footage from the area.
Anyone with information which could help with our investigation is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 1337 of 31/10.