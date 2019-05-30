Man searches upstairs bedroom during successful distraction burglary in Chichester

A Chichester resident was duped into allowing burglars into their home after they claimed to be from a private water company, Chichester Police has revealed.

Police said two men, who said they were from Meridian Water and were there to fix the water pressure, gained access to a property in St James Road on Wednesday, May 29 at around 4pm.

A spokesman said: "Two males unfortunately gained access to the property with one able to search the upstairs bedrooms. No ID was provided.

"Please be aware of this incident and share with your local residents. Please report any suspicious activity to us on 999 if in progress or 101 if after the event."

In a post on social media, Chichester Police urged residents to follow three safety tips:

- Lock all doors - Distraction burglars working in pairs will often use the back door whilst you are kept at the front door.

- If you are not sure, don't open the door. Its ok to say no and tell them to leave.

- Ask For ID - Bogus callers will often use a good fake ID. Genuine callers won't mind if you take the time to establish their identity by calling their employer.