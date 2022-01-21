Man seriously injured after assault at Chichester pub

The incident occurred at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on Saturday evening (15 January).

An altercation occurred, which resulted in a 20-year-old local man sustaining injuries including a broken ankle.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Police stock image

It is unknown exactly what time the assault occurred, but the pub was busy with customers that evening and officers and asking anyone with information to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 864 of 16/01.