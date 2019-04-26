Man sought after city centre thefts

Police would like to speak to a man in connection with two 'sneak thefts' in the city centre

Police said the thefts were of purses from unattended bags and that the man may be from Havant.

At lunchtimes on two Saturdays, 2 March and 13 April, the purses were stolen and bank cards were used in nearby shops and pubs before being used to buy a single rail ticket to Havant each time.

PC Darren Hughes said; "if you think you known this man, please get in touch with us, either online or by calling 101, quoting Sussex serial 0297 of 03/03.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."