Man stabbed in Bognor is arrested on suspicion of burglary

A man found with 'stabbing injuries' to his leg in Bognor this afternoon has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary, according to police.

Police said officers were called to an address in Gravits Lane at 3.10pm this afternoon after a 42-year-old man had sustained stabbing injuries to his legs.

Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis

His injuries were not assessed as serious and after treatment at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester he was discharged and arrested on suspicion of burglary at a nearby address earlier this morning.

A police spokesman said a second man, aged 47, was arrested on suspicion of the same burglary and grievous bodily harm to the injured man.

He said: "Both men are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"Both men are known to each other. Police are not currently looking or anyone else in relation to this investigation."