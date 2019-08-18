Man stabbed in Chichester

A man suffered a neck injury after being stabbed in Chichester yesterday evening (Saturday, August 17), police said.

Officers were called to Morants Close at around 6.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We responded to reports of a domestic incident inside a property.

“A man in his 50s was found with a neck injury, believed to be caused by a knife. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

“A 58-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

“The man and woman are known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”