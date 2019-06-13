Man suffers bleed on the brain after 2am attack in Chichester

A man has been taken to hospital with head injuries after being knocked unconscious in Chichester.

The 30-year-old victim was assaulted outside the Job Centre in South Street at about 2.15am on Sunday June 2.

He was taken to St Richard's Hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain.

There were a number of people in the area at the time and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to report online or call 101 quoting serial 321 of 02/06.

A 35-year-old man from Chichester was arrested on June 7 on suspicion of wounding with intent and has been released under investigation.