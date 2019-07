A Bognor man has been charged after being arrested on suspicion of committing driving offences in the town yesterday (Sunday), according to Arun Police.

Police said a man was arrested in the early hours in Sycamore Road, Bognor on suspicion of drink driving and driving with no insurance or MOT.

Its post on social media added: "Mark Gill, 49, of Sycamore Road, Bognor has now been charged and will appear at Worthing Magistrates Court on August 6.