Man wanted for ‘number of violent offences’ linked to West Sussex

A man wanted for a number of violent offences has links to West Sussex, according to Surrey Police.

Wanted man Ryan Edson, 21, also has links to Tanbridge in Surrey, police said.

Surrey Police said there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in, of medium build, with blonde hair.

The public are urged not to approach Edson but to report any sightings of him immediately to police via 101 (999 in an emergency) and quote the reference number PR/45180125774, or surrey.police.uk/ReportIt.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.