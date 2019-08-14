Man wanted in connection with serious assault could be in Sesley

A man wanted by Surrey Police in connection with a serious assault could be in Selsey, police have said.

Michael Duggan, 30, of Lyne in Chertsey, is white, approximately 6ft tall and of medium build. He has short brown hair with a light beard but may be clean shaven now.

He also goes by the names of Michael Benjamin Douglas and Lee Lillocu.

He also has links to Staines-Upon-Thames, Stanwell and Sunbury-On-Thames in Spelthorne, Lyne in Chertsey, Walton-On-Thames in Elmbridge, Reading in Berkshire.

If you know where he is or have information which could assist in finding him, please call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting reference PR/ 45190079686.

You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/