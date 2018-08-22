Man wanted on recall to prison

Police believe a man wanted on recall from prison may be in the Chichester area.

James Hollingsworth, 35, had been sentenced to 22 months imprisonment following a conviction for theft in February this year, according to police.

Police say he is thought to frequent various addresses in Bognor Regis and is thought to be in the Bognor and Chichester area.

Hollingsworth is described as fair haired, 5'7" and of medium build.

Anyone seeing Hollingsworth,or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online of by phoning 101, quoting serial 1183 of 27/07.