Man wanted on recall to prison could be in Bognor or Pagham

Police are searching for a recently released prisoner who has 'failed to attend his probation appointments'.

According to Sussex Police, John Burgess, 22, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison.

It comes after he failed to attend his probation appointments following his release from prison in November 2019, police said.

A spokesman said: "He is described as white, 6', with short brown hair, and is known to have links to the Bognor and Pagham areas.

"Anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or who may have any other information that could help police, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 47190209129."

