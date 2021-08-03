Men sought after 'horrific' attack at Chichester pub

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday July 31 at The Foundry, in Southgate, where a man sustained life-changing injuries to his eye sight.

Detective Sergeant Neil Winter, of Chichester CID, said: “This was a horrific attack which has caused the victim potential blindness to both eyes, changing his life forever.

"The attack appears unprovoked so I urge the public to help us find these suspects and bring them to justice for what they have done.”

Have you see these men?

Police have released the CCTV images in the hope of someone recognising the men.

Anyone who recognises either of the suspects or anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to report it online or 101, quoting serial 447 of 02/08.