Men sought after Tesco staff member threatened in Chichester

Two men are being sought by police after a Chichester Tesco staff member was threatened with what was believed to be a screwdriver.

The two suspects entered Tesco Extra in Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, around 9.20pm on Tuesday, April 30, picked up two bottles of coke and walked out of the store without paying.

A member of staff then followed the pair down a nearby alleyway but stopped when he was threatened with what was believed to be a screwdriver, police have said.

If you know the identity of the two suspects or witnessed the incident please report online or call 101 quoting 1348 of 30/04.