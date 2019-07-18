Men try to steal doors of Land Rover Defender in Bosham

Police are looking for information after a group of men tried to steal the doors of a Land Rover in Bosham.

The incident took place last night (Wednesday 17) and the men were said to have threatened the owner of the car.

The men were using a silver Vauxhaull Astra van and police are looking to speak to anyone who sees the same vehicle in 'suspicious circumstances'.

A tweet from Chichester Police said: "Did you seen a silver Astra van in the #Bosham area on Wednesday evening 17/07/19. Males tried to steal doors to a Land Rover Defender and threatened the owner.

"If you see a similar vehicle in Bosham in suspicious circumstances please take the index and let us know #ATeamChi."

Earlier this year, a warning was issued to owners of Land Rover Defenders following a spate of thefts across the area with a total of nine between April and May.

Readers can contact Sussex Police with information online or by calling 101.