Men were acting suspiciously near girl, 3, on beach in Selsey

A 'disturbing' report of two men acting suspiciously near a three-year-old girl on a beach in Selsey has caused concern among residents.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "At 7.30pm on Tuesday (23 July) two men were seen acting suspiciously as a three-year-old girl who had been playing on the beach at the end of the B2145 Hillfield Road, Selsey, walked towards them.

"The men moved off in the direction of the High Street after the girl's mother called to her.

"Both men were described as being of Asian appearance. One was in his late 20s, wearing sunglasses, shorts and a white top with thin black stripes. No further description was given for the second man."

A post on social media from community Facebook group The Selsey Grapevine was shared more than three hundred time.

It warned residents of what had happened and told them to be vigilant when on the beach.

The post read: "If anyone has any further information about this incident, or saw anything suspicious, would they please come forward? It goes without saying, be very very vigilant folks, maybe even some reins on the little ones at this time of year might be a good idea."