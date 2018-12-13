Midhurst man arrested after body found in investigation into fatal collision

A Midhurst man has been arrested in connection with a fatal road traffic collision last week, Surrey Police has confirmed.

Police said officers were called to Crondall Lane, Farnham, shortly before 10pm on Friday (December 7) following the discovery of a man’s body.

Today, police spokesman said an 18-year-old man from Midhurst had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without insurance, failing to stop following an injury road traffic collision and failing to report a road traffic collision.

He remains in police custody at this time, the spokesman added.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Surrey Police on 101 (999 in an emergency) or surrey.police.uk/ReportIt, quoting reference PR/45180130455.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.