Midhurst man wins appeal to clear name

A 21-year-old Midhurst man has been cleared on appeal of sexually touching a young woman as she travelled on the London Underground.

John Robert Smith, of Barlavington Way, appealed the case after he was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 29 for the alleged offence in April last year at London Waterloo station.

At the time, Mr Smith was given a six month community order and ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work in the next year.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85, costs of £750 and sign the sex offenders’ register for five years.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Tuesday that an appeal against the conviction had been successful and Mr Smith has subsequently been cleared of the charges made against him.

The investigation had been made by British Transport Police.