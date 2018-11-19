Missing Eastbourne man may be in Brighton or Chichester

Police are appealing for an Eastbourne man who went missing on Friday.

Richard Alexander, 30, was last seen on Friday (November 16) at about 2.30pm in Kings Drive and is originally from Chichester.

Police say he may return to Chichester

He has been known to sleep rough in Eastbourne, Brighton and Chichester but has also travelled to Scotland and Wales in the past.

Richard is white, 5' 10", is very slim and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing grey trouser, a light blue jumper, blue shoes and possibly a green coat.

If you have seen Richard or know of his whereabouts, please contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 893 of 16/11.