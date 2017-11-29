Missing Helen Slaughter: ‘We have to hope she’s OK a month after she vanished’

Helen Slaughter’s desperately worried husband says he has to cling to the hope she will return safely, a month after she disappeared.

Mum-of-three Helen, 48, has not made contact with any family members since leaving her Barnham home on November 1.

Ken Slaughter said: “It’s been a month now and she never took much with her so we don’t know how she’s getting on or if she’s getting on. All I can hope is if we keep her name out there someone will spot her.

“No one knows what’s happened to her, I just have to hope to goodness she’s OK.

“There’s been no new sightings, nothing at all, there’s no news, it’s horrible.”

“There was so much going on in her mind, things she worried about, thinking her horse had gone lame.

“She must have thought leaving was the best thing to do but it was the worst.”

Ken has contacted Chichester homeless group The Four Streets project to ask if she had been seen on the streets, and left posters at Stonepillow’s hostels.

Helen, originally who used to live in Henfield and has family in Steyning, is described as 5ft 2in, of small build, with brown short hair and she normally wears glasses.

Call 101 if you see her.

Ken said Sussex Search and Rescue carried another search of Slindon woods last weekend, following a reported sighting there several weeks ago.