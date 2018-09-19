More illegally dumped tyres found by the Chichester District Council

The number of illegally dumped tyres in Chichester has risen to 695, according to the district council.

Last week, Chichester District Council appealed for information after more than 500 tyres were fly-tipped in at least ten locations.

However, it has since found more tyres dumped in Colworth Lane and Thickett Lane.

A district council statement said: “We’re not sure if these are new incidents or part of the original fly tips as they were extremely well hidden, only coming to light after a further search.

“The total number of tyres illegally dumped across our district is 695.”

The council said it has ‘some leads’ but is still ‘investigating the incidents’.

A spokesman added: “Again, we would urge members of the public to contact us with any information and we will treat it in the strictest confidence.”

In light of the original discovery, councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for residents’ services, said the total number was ‘unprecedented’.

He added that such incidents were taken ‘extremely seriously’ and asked residents with any information to come forward to help them ‘build a picture’.

Read our original story here.

