Motorcyclist led police on ‘appalling’ 100mph pursuit through Bognor town centre while on cocaine

A motorcyclist who was pursued by police as he hurtled through Bognor town centre at 100mph has been jailed.

Barber Mahmut Yentur ran a red light and mounted the pavement in his apparent attempts to evade police in September last year, a court heard.

When PC Butcher activated his blue lights, the motorcyclist sped off

Hove Crown Court was told yesterday (October 30) how Yentur was ‘grossly in excess of the legal limit’ after taking cocaine.

Despite eventually crashing his Suzuki bike into a wall and breaking his leg, Yentur still tried to hide from police. The father-of-one was arrested and taken to hospital.

Appearing at Hove Crown Court today, Yentur, 30, of London Road in Bognor, was jailed for 12 months.

At a previous hearing he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon, and was later convicted of driving over the legal drug limit and failing to stop a vehicle when directed.

Prosecutor Jordan Franks told the court how a PC Butcher was on duty in an unmarked police car in Chichester Road around 12.30am on September 12 last year.

Mr Franks said: “His attention was drawn to a motorcyclist who passed by driving too fast. He decided to pursue.”

The motorcyclist initially slowed down when he saw the car following him, but when PC Butcher activated his blue lights the bike sped off, the court heard.

Mr Franks continued: “It rapidly accelerated and there was a police chase.

“It was believed to be going at speeds well in excess of the limit - one point at about 100mph.”

The court was shown shocking dashcam footage of the pursuit from PC Butcher’s car. This will be published on our website as soon as Sussex Police releases it.

The pursuit took PC Butcher through much of Bognor town centre, including: Chichester Road, Langford Road, Canada Grove, Queensway, Waterloo Square, the Esplanade, Gloucester Road and High Street.

Mr Franks said that the bike also mounted the pavement at one point and also ran a red light.

Eventually PC Butcher turned a corner and found the motorbike crashed, Mr Franks said.

PC Butcher got out of his car and discovered Yentur hiding behind a wall with a broken leg.

He was taken to the hospital, where blood tests revealed 181 microgrammes of cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

Mr Franks said Yentur was also found to be in possession of a knuckleduster, the court heard.

Defence counsel Charlotte Morrish acknowledged that the driving was ‘appalling’ but noted that it took place at night, where there were ‘very few, if any’ people around.

She asked that Yentur be given credit for his guilty pleas and asked for a suspended sentence to be considered.

Sentencing Yentur, judge Jeremy Gold QC said: “You went driving on your motorbike when you had been taking cocaine. “The cocaine in your bloodstream was grossly in excess of the legal limit.

“Although it can be said that this was night-time therefore causing less danger than would otherwise be the case, it is nevertheless a course of high-speed driving whilst you were under the influence of cocaine.

“You are a hardworking individual but there has to be a very clear message that anyone who behaves like this goes to prison.”

Yentur was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for 18 months.

He will have to take an extended driving test before he can drive again and must pay a victim surcharge.

