Multiple arrests after armed police incident in Chichester

Armed police responded to a reported sighting of a gunman in Chichester this morning (Tuesday, June 8).

By Sam Morton
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:09 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 1:17 pm

According to Sussex Police, officers were alerted at 6.45am after a man was 'seen with a gun' on the roof of flats in Millfield Close.

A spokesperson said: "Three men aged 25, 27 and 30 were arrested by armed officers a short while later on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear, and are currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"An air rifle has been seized for examination."

Armed police at the scene of the incident in Millfield Close