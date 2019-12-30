Mutiny Festival: man charged with supplying Class A drugs at ill-fated event

A man has been named and charged with supplying Class A drugs at Mutiny Festival in 2018.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died in hospital after taking pills at the event, held in Cosham, Portsmouth, in May 2018.

Mutiny Festival 2018

Hampshire Police is not linking this arrest to their deaths, and said it came after officers investigated drug-dealing at the festival.

A spokesman said: "Following our investigations into drug supply at Mutiny Festival in May 2018, officers have charged a man.

"Lee John Harvey, 22, of Owslebury Grove, Havant, has been charged with three counts being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on January 21.

"Two men, a 21-year-old from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old from Havant, arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, have been released with no further action.

"A 23-year-old woman from Waterlooville arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug has been released with no further action."

The festival was held at Fontwell in West Sussex before the tragic event of 2018, which led to it being rebranded.