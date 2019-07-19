Mystery as horses legs shaved in Bognor

Residents are being told to 'be aware' after the legs of a horse were shaved in a break-in.

A notice in the Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter warned residents to 'be aware' after a livery yard was illegally entered overnight and the back part of a horses four legs were shaved.

Horse stock image

The shaving is believed to have taken place on Monday June 8.

Sussex Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything.

A spokesman for the police said: "Sussex Police received a report at 10.36pm on Monday, July 8 of the coat of a horse being shaved without permission at a stables in Church Lane, Bognor Regis.

"Anyone with information or saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 1636 of 08/07."