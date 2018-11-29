New police crackdown – drink and drug-drivers will be named and shamed this Christmas

As the festive season approaches police are launching a fresh crackdown on drivers who drink too much or take drugs before getting behind the wheel.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “While we hope you have fun this festive season, we can assure you driving with drink or drugs in your system is no laughing matter.”

A total of 56 people died in road traffic collisions in Sussex last year, 13 of which involved a drink-driver.

Chief Inspector Andy Gooch said: “Arguably the hardest part of any police officer’s job is telling someone that one of their loved ones has died. When you consider it could so easily have been avoided, it becomes even harder.

“Drink and drug-driving destroys lives. It happens year on year and sadly, despite our repeated warnings, there will always be a minority of selfish and shameful individuals who still continue to put the lives of themselves and others at risk.

“Our aims of this campaign are to save lives by deterring people from drink and drug-driving, and to deal robustly with offenders.”

Surrey and Sussex Police will have a number of officers committed to the campaign, which runs from December 1 to January 1.

Details of those convicted – including their name, age, address and occupation – will be published online. This is in line with previous police campaigns, with the intention to deter further offences.

During the same campaign last year 195 arrests were made in Sussex, of which at least 130 have since resulted in convictions.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.

Alternatively, people in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.